The MLB All-Star game went out of its way to celebrate the life and legacy of Hank Aaron. The game was held at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The celebration came in the 6th inning with a hologram of Aaron hitting his historic 715th home run on April 8, 1974. That day he eclipsed Babe Ruth as the all-time home run leader at the old Fulton County Stadium.

Among those watching was former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia. On his X page, he was overcome with emotion in his post.

“Real tears man…started as an idea at the league office and never imagined it would come together in this way 🙏🏾 Salute to everyone involved behind the scenes and to the legend Hank Aaron. Your legacy lives on forever.”

Real tears man…started as an idea at the league office and never imagined it would come together in this way 🙏🏾 Salute to everyone involved behind the scenes and to the legend Hank Aaron. Your legacy lives on forever. https://t.co/uYqGBzFhUg — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sabathia pitched for 19 MLB seasons from 2001-2019. He pitched for three teams the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Yankees.

Along the way, he amassed a record of 251-161, 3,093 strikeouts, and a World Series title with the Yankees in 2009. Furthermore, Sabathia was a six-time All-Star and inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Aaron was one of the transcendent players of his era. He achieved 3,771 hits and a lifetime batting average of .305 during 23 seasons.

His home run hitting is what he became known for. So much so that the Home Derby honored Aaron with a special jersey in his name as well as Babe Ruth.

But it's his broader social impact that has withstood the test of time.

Hank Aaron paved the way for CC Sabathia

The touching words by Sabathia is a testament to the enduring effect Aaron had on the future of the game.

In essence, he picked up the baton from Jackie Robinson to push baseball in the realm of racial equality.

Aaron was the subject of racist threats during his pursuit of Babe Ruth's record. Plus him achieving that feat in a post-Civil Rights era in the state of Georgia was monumental on many levels.

During his career, Aaron spoke up passionately on matters of race especially in the area of diversity in hiring practices. He was also a prominent member of the NAACP and started his Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation to provide mentoring and support for underprivileged youth.

Players such as Sabathia and legions of others would likely not have the chance to do what they did had it not been for Aaron's relentless quest for human dignity.