Pittsburgh Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick may be an elite safety in the NFL, but that does not mean he is above taking advice from a former player.

He has found himself a mentor in ex-franchise star and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark.

“RC’s an open book, the three-time All-Pro said, via Steelers Depot's Josh Carney. “I love when he’s around because he’s giving advice off the whim. Any question that I ask, he gives a good thorough answer.”

Clark played in Pittsburgh for eight of his 13 years in the NFL and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2011. He was a key component of two Super Bowl squads, including the 2008-09 group who won in thrilling fashion against the Arizona Cardinals. The retired safety may be a part of the ESPN team now, but that does not stop him from still lending valuable insight to his beloved Steelers.

Fitzpatrick, in particular, is grateful for the opportunity to absorb all the information Clark has to offer at training camp. “He has a lot of wisdom, a lot of knowledge, and like I said he’s done it before, so I’m gonna ask as many questions as possible, and I’m appreciative of the time that he takes to come here.”

Surely, head coach Mike Tomlin takes delight in seeing one of his young, top defensive talents actively trying to better himself in all aspects of football. It would be easy to just politely nod along when conversing with an ex-player, but the 26-year-old obviously values any time he gets to spend with Ryan Clark.

As training camp rolls on, Minkah Fitzpatrick will take those pearls of wisdom and hope they translate to another highly-productive season with the Steelers.