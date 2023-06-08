For the Pittsburgh Steelers or any team in the NFL, fringe roster players will always look to make an impact early in the offseason. However, when one Steelers rookie messed with Minkah Fitzpatrick, he got a firm welcome to the NFL.

Alfonzo Graham, an undrafted free agent out of Morgan State, challenged Fitzpatrick during a drill at Steelers practice. The result saw Graham blown up by Fitzpatrick in front of the whole team, via Amanda Godsey of Johnstown Tribune-Democrat.

During a drill today, rookie RB Alfonzo Graham out of Morgan State said he wanted to go against Minkah Fitzpatrick. Tomlin: “Mink, they calling for you.” Minkah: “All right, Alfonzo.” This was the result. Welcome to the NFL, rook. pic.twitter.com/MqLRVXRaAG — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) June 8, 2023

Graham acknowledged the hit after the fact. Rather than be bitter, the running back gave Fitzpatrick credit and says his only goal is to get on the defensive back's level.

“Mink is the real Deal,” Graham tweeted. “I'm just tryna be the best like Him Iron sharpen Iron #respect.”

Minkah Fitzpatrick has played at an elite level since joining the Steelers in 2019. In four years, he has three Pro Bowl nominations and three All-Pro nods under his belt. Fitzpatrick has made 299 tackles, 38 passes defended and 14 interceptions. The DB is at the core of what Pittsburgh does defensively.

Alfonzo Graham is looking to stick in the NFL. As an undrafted free agent, every rep and every play matters. He ran for 1,656 yards and 13 touchdowns in his two years at Morgan State.

While they're competing at practice, both Graham and Fitzpatrick want to see the Steelers succeed. Even if there's a bit of contact, Graham doesn't mind if it helps prepare him for Pittsburgh. Both Graham and Fitzpatrick will look to keep their competitive streaks going as they prepare for Week 1.