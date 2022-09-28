Mitch Trubisky drops truth bomb on shutting out noise, fixing bad offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their season opener over the Cincinnati Bengals in surprising fashion, with Mitch Trubisky playing well. However, since then, they’ve lost two in a row and the offense has looked abysmal, with Trubisky struggling. That’s even led to many fans chanting for Kenny Pickett to start instead.

Nevertheless, Trubisky is shutting out the noise and just focusing on what he can control. Via Brooke Pryor:

“We’ve got a bunch of great players. We got a bunch of great calls. Matt (Canada) has been calling good games, he’s been putting us in good spots. We just gotta go out, make plays for him and for this offense.”

There are no questions Pittsburgh has the offensive talent. Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, and Najee Harris, among others, are all capable. It’s just not coming together yet.

Mitch Trubisky has been rather disappointing, completing just 60.2% of his throws for 569 yards and two touchdowns. Head coach Mike Tomlin continues to instill his trust in the signal-caller, but it’s only a matter of time until Pickett gets a chance if Trubisky can’t figure it out.

It also comes down to the play-calls from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, which many Steelers fans have questioned. To put their struggles into perspective, they rank 32nd in total yards, 28th in passing yards, and 23rd in rushing yards. In a nutshell, it’s been woeful.

You can put the blame on Mitch Trubisky or Matt Canada or the receivers. The reality is they’re not getting it done and if it continues, a change will have to be made. It’s that simple.