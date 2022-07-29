Steelers, Mitch Trubisky can breathe sigh of relief after Chase Claypool injury scare

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season as they hope to remain competitive. It’ll be tough to do considering they play in a loaded AFC North division. Even so, Pittsburgh will need to remain healthy throughout the year. On Friday, Mitch Trubisky and the organization had a scare after Chase Claypool held his previously hurt shoulder.

All eyes have been on Claypool since the injury, however, according to Brooke Pryor, Mike Tomlin claims the young receiver is fine. In fact, the Steelers are not concerned with his shoulder, which bodes well for Mitch Trubisky and the rest of the offense.

Mike Tomlin says Chase Claypool’s shoulder injury is “probably not serious” and they don’t have a “high level of concern.” — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2022

This is just great news for what could have been a terrible situation. Pittsburgh can continue focusing on training camp and preparing for the season while Chase Claypool ices his shoulder. His health is vital for the Steelers’ chances, especially with Mitch Trubisky lined up to take the lead under center.

It’s going to be a pivotal year for Pittsburgh, as they have an uphill battle ahead. The rest of the AFC North is completely stacked. Even so, the Steelers have a chance to make some noise, as Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in his head coaching career. Additionally, the Steelers always seem to be in the playoff hunt and the fans shouldn’t expect anything less.

Look for Mitch Trubisky to ramp things up through the offseason as he aims to be a Comeback Player of the Year candidate. He has the tools around him to succeed and now is the time for him to put it all together. Keep an eye on the Steelers, as a healthy roster makes them an intriguing option for the 2022 NFL season.