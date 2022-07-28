Ben Roethlisberger has never been afraid to speak his mind on topics he feels strongly about. That attitude is what endeared him to Pittsburgh Steelers fans (and infuriated a good portion at times, too) during his tenure. So when Roethlisberger made some comments about the new generation of players, it certainly bothered more than a few people.

One of the players bothered by Ben Roethlisberger’s comments was former Steelers teammate Cameron Heyward. Heyward, who could be considered part of the “coddled” group that Big Ben called out, defended himself from that criticism. A day after his ex-teammate commented, Roethlisberger downplays his comments, saying that he wasn’t calling out anyone in particular. (via Pittsburgh Sports)

“Cam and I have sat down many times in the last couple years and had the same conversations,” Roethlisberger said. “I get Cam supporting his teammates. I wasn’t trying to bash anyone specifically. I was just making a broad stroke comment.”

Interestingly, Roethlisberger didn’t walk back on his claims about the new generation. While he didn’t exactly double down, the Steelers legend simply said that he wasn’t aiming his comments on any player in particular. As a refresher, here’s Big Ben’s comments on the topic.

“I feel like the people have changed in a sense. Maybe it’s because I got spoiled when I came in. The team was so important. Now, it’s about me and this, that and the other… It turned from a team-first to a me-type attitude… They’re treated so well in college. Now, this new NIL stuff, which is unbelievable… They’re coddled at a young age because college coaches need them to win, too.”

We’ll see if this back-and-forth between the two former Steelers teammates continue in the coming days.