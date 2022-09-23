Talk about an early contender for catch of the year. With the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Cleveland Browns, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens decided to back up his pregame talk and show just how capable he is even as a rookie, and he is surely going to draw more eyeballs after his insane grab against the Browns, channeling his inner Odell Beckham Jr. in the process.

In the first quarter, with the Steelers at 2nd and 3, quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who hasn’t had the best of performances in the first two games, threw a risky 36-yard downfield pass towards George Pickens, who was being chased by Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. and safety Grant Delpit. It didn’t matter, as even though Pickens was falling down, he managed to reach out his hand and snag the football before hitting the ground.

GEORGE PICKENS, YOU ARE RIDICULOUS 😱 CATCH OF THE YEAR!

pic.twitter.com/9hpCJqI9qm — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) September 23, 2022

Now that was insane, and NFL Twitter understandably went bonkers after Pickens’ insane catch led the Steelers to 1st and 10 at the Browns’ 18-yard line.

nothing beats that, that’s just insane — Sensational (@YungTreeTrunk) September 23, 2022

I want a statue of that George Pickens catch at the airport by tomorrow morning! — Pittsburgh Dad (@Pittsburgh_Dad) September 23, 2022

Oh My Goodness!! George Pickens the answer to all of our Matt Canada woes… Just throw it to him Mitchell; while you have the time. He can save your job for a week… Maybe. He’s gonna make plays for you man, FOR US!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 23, 2022

George Pickens just went Odell. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 23, 2022

Twitter never forgets as well. George Pickens, who was coming off a frustrating one reception game against the Patriots in a 17-14 loss, sounded off on his lack of touches, saying that he was open “99 percent of the time”. And guess what, good things did happen when Trubisky decided to throw his way.

I guess George Pickens is right. Open 99% of the time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2022

GEORGE PICKENS IS ALWAYS OPEN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 23, 2022

Perhaps this would be the start of a more fruitful connection between Trubisky and George Pickens. Before the game, Trubisky said that he “can take shots downfield” and that he “could look for 14 (George Pickens) more often”, and it clearly paid off for the both of them. By making such a ridiculously elite catch only few could even think about, Pickens, the 52nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has already etched his name on the history books by making the kind of play that would be endlessly replayed on YouTube and sports highlights shows.

At the time of writing, George Pickens and the Steelers are locked in yet another close game, leading the Browns by the slimmest of margins, 14-13, at the half. Pickens has had four targets thus far, completing two for a total gain of 34 yards, while Trubisky is playing alright, completing nine out of 13 passes while pitching in a goal-line rushing touchdown of his own.