The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent their post playoff defeat hearing the criticism for Mike Tomlin. The longtime head coach has many calling for his firing. But not former Steelers cornerback Patrick Paterson.

The Super Bowl winning head coach gained new detractors. However, Peterson defended his former head coach during an appearance on Sirius XM radio Wednesday, calling him “a great coach.”

Peterson, though, believes the Steelers can be “realigned” to prevent future playoff disappointments.

“My opinion, you've got to get out of the old Pittsburgh way of really relying on your defense. Yes, we know the defense is the strong suit of the team. But at the same point, they can't be out there for 35-40 minutes a game,” Peterson said. “It's just going to wear and tear on them. We saw that toward the latter part of the year when the offense wasn't able to move the football and the defense was out there a majority of the game.”

The multiple Pro Bowl defender dropped one more strong suggestion.

“He just needs a steady quarterback and a different offense,” Peterson said.

Who can help Mike Tomlin and the Steelers at QB and offensively?

Quarterback becomes a tricky situation to address for the Steelers. Pittsburgh may have went to the playoffs with Russell Wilson, plus played exceptionally well when Justin Fields took over early in 2024. But both are free agents this spring.

Sam Darnold will garner significant attention after his epic 2024 season. The Minnesota Vikings, however, can still attempt to resign him.

The market after Darnold dries up. The 2025 free agency class of quarterback is a mix of aging veterans and options with up-and-down results.

Pittsburgh could make a run at Jameis Winston. The Steelers already watched Winston lead the stunning win on Nov. 21. Winston, though, is now 31 and not getting any younger in the league.

Joshua Dobbs is one more free agent. But he looks more built to keep teams afloat if there's notable injuries in the QB room. Jimmy Garoppolo delivered 334 yards in his lone start for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. Garoppolo will be 34 next season, however. He also lost his last season opening starting duties while with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers may need to turn to the draft and look into Quinn Ewers of Texas or Jalen Milroe of Alabama as late day one/day two picks. Pittsburgh picks at No. 21 in the first round.