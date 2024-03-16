The Chicago Bears finally traded Justin Fields after weeks of speculation. He now finds himself with the Pittsburgh Steelers with a new opportunity knocking on his door. Soon after the deal, Fields penned a heartfelt farewell message to Chicago.
Fields shared a lengthy message on social media thanking the city, the organization, and his now-former teammates. It was a sincere message and it sounds like Justin Fields is going to miss playing for the Bears. But overall, he's ready for what's in store in Pittsburgh.
“Can't say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me. Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to all my brothers that I played with. You all were the reason I attacked each day the way I did. I can’t thank you all enough for what y’all have meant to me over the last 3 years through the ups and downs. I wish each one of you nothing but success. Ready for this next chapter!”
Justin Fields showed some improvement during the 2023 season. However, it wasn't quite enough as there are still numerous question marks surrounding the young quarterback. He ends his tenure with the Bears putting up 6,674 passing yards, 2,220 rushing yards, 54 total touchdowns, and 30 interceptions.
Immediate reports after the trade claim Justin Fields is more than likely going to be the backup option behind Russell Wilson. Considering his pass accuracy has been a key issue, he has a chance to learn from Wilson for at least one season. It could be just what he needs to get back on track. But only time will tell Fields can be more than a backup quarterback in the NFL.