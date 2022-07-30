Steelers bring in ex-Pro Bowler for potential Najee Harris competition

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers want to bring in some competition for Najee Harris and intensify the fight for their running back position.

According to the latest reports (via Pro Football Talk), the Steelers have brought in running back Jordan Howard for a work out. He was joined by fellow RB Josh Adams, as well as offensive guard Mike Panasiuk and defensive tackle Hauati Pututau.

Howard is an intriguing name, especially since he’s a former Pro Bowler who has been a free agent since March.

The 27-year-old running back has had a great first three years in the NFL after getting drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl in his rookie year after making 252 rush attempts for 1313 yards and six touchdowns.

He followed it up with another 1000-yard season in 2017 and increased his TD tally to nine. After the 2018 season, the Bears traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles and he hasn’t been able to replicate his past performances since then. He has been in and out of lineups, unable to get the opportunity he needs to perform at a high level.

Howard did play for the Eagles in 2021 and appeared in seven games, tallying 406 yards and three touchdowns.

It remains to be seen if he can get more opportunities with the Steelers, but he can definitely be a solid pick-up if used right. Still young and entering his prime years, plus with a chip on his shoulder after being largely ignored, Jordan Howard could be a solid role player and add depth to a team that really needs more offense.