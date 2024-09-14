The Pittsburgh Steelers snuck by the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the NFL season. They have another winnable matchup with the 0-1 Denver Broncos in Week 2. Despite some key blemishes on the injury report, the Steelers are confident in their roster. They have already showed that they can win games in the heat of adversity. Quarterback Justin Fields stepped in for the injured Russell Wilson to lead the Steelers 18-10 over the Atlanta Falcons, proving that their resilience hasn't gone anywhere since they willed their way to a Wild Card berth in the 2023-24 campaign.

While the win was much-needed for the new-look team in Pittsburgh, there are also heavy concerns weighing on the brain. Particularly, the feebleness of the passing game. Fields was consistent, but he went 17-of-23 for 156 yards, finishing at the bottom of the barrel in yardage among league QBs. In an effort to boost those numbers against a tough Broncos defense, the Steelers called up Ben Skowronek from the practice squad on Saturday, per Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Roman Wilson is questionable for Week 2, which is likely what led to this late-in-the-week move by the Steelers. This will improve their depth options behind starters George Pickens, Van Jefferson, and Calvin Austin III.

The Steelers elevated Skowronek in Week 1, where the former Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl wide receiver played 10 snaps but recorded no targets or catches. He's had a decent career since being drafted by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. His skill set has been more serviceable on special teams in the past, which is likely where he'll offer more assistance for Pittsburgh this week.

Steelers offense will improve in Week 2, but defense will prevail

The Steelers offense will have to at least score a touchdown in Week 2. While the Broncos offense is in a similar boat with quarterback confidence, one mistake by the defense could lead to an array of problems.

T.J. Watt played like a man possessed against the Falcons, and he's become the true cornerstone of what should wind up being a top-3 defense in the NFL for the 2024-25 season. Look for more players to step up on Sunday.