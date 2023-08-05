The NFL season is right around the corner with the regular season kicking off in early September. Training camps have begun across the country as teams are putting the final touches on their off-season preparations. One of those teams is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers finished 9-8 last season and are trying to find a way into the playoffs this year, but there was some unfortunate news out of camp on Saturday.

Two different Steelers, brothers Nate Herbig and Nick Herbig, left due to injuries, according to a tweet from Ray Fittipaldo. Nate appeared to leave with a hand/thumb injury and Nick appeared to leave with a hip flexor injury.

This is the first season with the Steelers for both brothers. Nate has been in the NFL since 2019 and originally spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles before briefly playing with the New York Jets last season. His brother Nick is a rookie and was drafted 132nd overall. He was previously with Wisconsin football. Both brothers play along the offensive line.

At this time it is unclear how severe the injuries are. Both players went in for evaluation and that is all the information that is publicly known right now.

With the season just a few weeks away, the biggest priority for the Steelers, and all NFL teams in camp right now, is to keep everyone healthy. Even during practice, football is a physical game that inevitably leads to injuries. It's always difficult to see a player go down before the season begins, so hopefully both injuries to the Herbig brothers are minor.