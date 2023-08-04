George Pickens has made headlines early in Pittsburgh Steelers training camp because of highlight-reel catches. However, the Steelers' receiver still has some things to improve upon. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, for instance, believes George Pickens has to be better at dealing with officials.

NFL officials were present at Steelers training camp on Wednesday, calling penalties practice. Pickens was on the wrong side of multiple calls, and he didn't hide his displeasure from the referees. Arguing in a game that counts could result in a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Pickens and the Steelers.

“There's going to be calls that you don't like, but the calls are the calls and there's an educational process that goes on in environments like this, whether the call is correct or not or whether you agree or disagree,” Tomlin said of Pickens' complaints to the officials, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’ve got to move on. That's some of the learning that goes on for young people in an environment like this who are working their tails off to compete, and it becomes somewhat emotional.”

Pickens, of course, isn't alone in complaining to referees. It's seemingly rare when an NFL player agrees with a penalty that goes against him during a game.

Pickens is only 22 years old after his 2022 rookie season. The former second-round pick caught 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns. The Steelers might give Pickens a bigger role in the offseason during the 2023 season.

If Pickens is able to perform in the regular season in the same way that he has during training camp, the Steelers will be fine with some complaints from the receiver every so often.