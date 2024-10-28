In order to protect Justin Fields' minor hamstring injury, he will be the Pittsburgh Steelers' No. 3 emergency quarterback while Kyle Allen will serve as the primary backup behind Russell Wilson, per NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

With a bye coming up next week, the Steelers would prefer to avoid playing Fields and use that extra week to rest up. Fields was added to the injury report Sunday as questionable.

The Steelers will be without WR Roman Wilson (hamstring), LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring), LB Nick Herbig (hamstring), C Zach Frazier (ankle), OT Dylan Cook (foot) and RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle). The New York Giants will not have P Jamie Gillan (hamstring), CB Adoree Jackson (neck) and LB Ty Summers (ankle).

With so many injuries affecting the Steelers, they made a flurry of moves to prepare their roster for Monday Night Football, per Steelers.com.

“Running back Jonathan Ward was signed to the active roster from the practice squad, receiver Brandon Johnson was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster from the practice squad, receiver Roman Wilson was placed on the Reserve/Injured List, and running back Aaron Shampklin was released from the 53-man roster,” the report read.

Wilson is scheduled to make his second start since returning last week during the Steelers' 37-15 win vs. the New York Jets.

Steelers continue to highlight NFL trade deadline rumors

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers are one of the main teams actively shopping for a wide receiver.

While on ESPN's Unsportsmanlike Radio, former NFL player Chris Canty believes one big-time receiver could be headed to Pittsburgh.

“I like Cooper Kupp to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s a franchise that’s been searching for another weapon at the wide receiver spot, somebody that could be savvy when it comes to working the areas between the numbers in those short to intermediate zones.”

Jake Heaps, Russell Wilson's personal QB coach, also hyped up the possibility of a Kupp trade, via Steelers beat reporter Mike DeFabo.

“Cooper Kupp is NOT just a slot WR,” Heaps said. “When healthy Kupp is an elite ‘Z' WR and chess piece. Can play all over the field, can win on the entire route tree and is great blocker in the run game. Ever watch Russ throw to Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett? Both elite ‘Z' WRs.”

However, ESPN's Adam Schefter doused the flames of a Kupp trade while on the Pat McAfee Show.

“The Rams are only a game out in the NFC West,” Schefter said. “And I don't expect them to move Cooper Kupp.”

The 5-2 Steelers hold a half-game lead in the AFC North ahead of the 5-3 Baltimore Ravens.