The New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs already emitted some fireworks by trading for star wide receivers, but with more than a week to go until the NFL trade deadline, there is still time for other organizations to make some noise. Two squads specifically jump out as candidates to acquire a potentially difference-making pass-catcher.

“Teams still in need of a receiver are thought to be the Steelers and the Chargers, among others,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. In other news, the sky is blue.

All jokes aside, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers could each strengthen their respective playoff cases by adding another viable receiver. They are both mainly relying on a ground-and-pound style of football, albeit to varying degrees of success, but they should seriously consider fortifying their respective WR rooms. There is at least one front office that should be willing to accommodate them.

Could the Steelers or Chargers pursue Diontae Johnson, Christian Kirk?

Many within the industry believe Carolina Panthers wideout Diontae Johnson will inevitably be traded before the Nov. 5 deadline. He has 30 receptions, 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games this year. The 2019 Second-Team All-Pro is already generating interest around the league and would be a fine target for either Russell Wilson or Justin Herbert. Steelers fans are not holding their breath for a reunion, though, considering the reported tension that surrounded the end of his tenure in Pittsburgh.

If Johnson were to wind up in LA, he should be prepared to possibly garner a modest share of targets. Although there is a Pro Bowl quarterback leading the offense, head coach Jim Harbaugh is focused on establishing the run. Perhaps the warm weather and the Chargers' fairly competitive standing would persuade Johnson to push through the occasional inactivity.

He will probably not be the only wide receiver to be at the center of trade talks. The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) might be inclined to deal Christian Kirk if they lose either or both of their upcoming games versus the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. Their top priority must be to maximize Trevor Lawrence, but Kirk might not be viewed as a long-term option. The rapid rise of rookie Brian Thomas Jr. could make the veteran expendable.

Kirk's skill set should appeal to other teams, however. He could be an intriguing complimentary weapon behind George Pickens on the Steelers, or a possible top target on the Chargers' young and presently injured WR group. The 27-year-old is averaging 12.8 yards per catch for Jacksonville in 2024-25.

The clock is ticking

Ultimately, Pittsburgh and Los Angeles must determine which receiver best fits their respective schemes. Some sort of reinforcements are recommended, though. With Russell Wilson looking crisp in his Steelers debut and Justin Herbert earning one of the highest contracts in the league, it only makes sense to assemble strong offenses around them.

Let the waiting game begin.