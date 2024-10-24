After blowing out the New York Jets in Week 7, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in trade rumors again, this time for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, recovering from an ankle injury. Since the offseason, the Steelers have been in multiple rumors. First, for Brandon Aiyuk, who re-signed with the 49ers, then for Davante Adams, whom the Raiders traded to the Jets. Now, they might trade for Cooper Kupp, whom even Russell Wilson's private coach seemed to vouch for as a valuable player for any team's receiving room.

“Cooper Kupp is NOT just a slot WR,” the coach, Jake Heaps, said, via Steelers beat reporter Mike DeFabo on X, formerly Twitter. “When healthy Kupp is an elite ‘Z' WR and chess piece. Can play all over the field, can win on the entire route tree and is great blocker in the run game. Ever watch Russ throw to Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett? Both elite ‘Z' WRs.”

Steelers trade rumors

While Heaps was careful to frame his post simply as an analysis of Cooper Kupp, and not as a signal that the Steelers will pull the trigger, his opinion as Russell Wilson's private coach may hold some weight. Likewise, the Steelers are now the frontrunners in the race to land the Rams' wideout, after the Kansas City Chiefs traded for DeAndre Hopkins.

Moreover, the Rams have started calling teams interested to make a deal for Kupp. Per reports, the team will accept a second-round pick and has expressed willingness to take on some of Kupp's 2024 salary.

Still, the Steelers might choose to wait a little longer for their asking price to drop, since as it is they are going to trade for an WR on the wrong side of 30 and with an extensive injury history.

However, age and injury might only be two factors in the overall calculus, since adding Kupp is a true upgrade in a receiving room led by George Pickens, Van Jefferson, and Calvin Austin.

Likewise, the NFL trade deadline is only in a couple of weeks, and both the Rams and Steelers might be playing chicken with each other to see who blinks first.

If the Steelers want to maximize coach Mike Tomlin's decision to start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields, they might have to pull the trigger on Cooper Kupp, a former Super Bowl MVP.

After all, as Heaps said, Kupp is a total receiver and an ideal fit for Wilson. The Steelers are already 5-2, thanks mostly to Justin Fields' efforts, but they might swing a deal to increase their chances of playoff success.