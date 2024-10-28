The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in action on Monday night, hosting the New York Giants on Monday Night Football and looking to improve to what would be an impressive 6-2 start to the 2024 NFL season.

But ahead of the matchup, the Steelers have announced some unfortunate injury news. Wide receiver Roman Wilson has been placed on Injured Reserve.

The Steelers also announced the following roster updates, via Steelers.com:

“Running back Jonathan Ward was signed to the active roster from the practice squad, receiver Brandon Johnson was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster from the practice squad, receiver Roman Wilson was placed on the Reserve/Injured List, and running back Aaron Shampklin was released from the 53-man roster,” the report read.

Wilson, the 84th overall pick from the University of Michigan in the 2024 NFL Draft, has struggled with injuries in his first NFL season.

He suffered an ankle injury during training camp and later dealt with a hamstring issue, limiting him to just one game so far this season against the Las Vegas Raiders in which he played five snaps with no receptions. He's also not practiced this week.

His Steelers teammates will take on the Giants starting at 8:15 PM EST.

Roman Wilson was selected by the Steelers in 2024

A native of Hawaii, Wilson attended Saint Louis School in Honolulu and played a role in helping the school win a record 38 straight games. Attending Nike's The Opening regional camp, he demonstrated his speed by taking only 4.37 seconds to run the 40-yard dash and was later named a four-star recruit.

Over his four seasons in Ann Arbor, he helped lead Michigan to the 2023 National Championship, highlighted by his clutch touchdown against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, which sent the game to overtime where the Wolverines ultimately emerged victorious.

Finishing the season with 789 yards, he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. His collegiate career included 1,707 receiving yards on 107 receptions and 20 touchdowns.