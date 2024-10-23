After considering making a move for Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled the trigger on a trade with the Tennessee Titans for DeAndre Hopkins. Kupp has been out of action since Week 2 with a high ankle sprain but that hasn’t stopped the trade buzz surrounding the wideout.

Former defensive end Chris Canty recently weighed in on the subject with a trade destination for the Rams receiver. “I like Cooper Kupp to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s a franchise that’s been searching for another weapon at the wide receiver spot, somebody that could be savvy when it comes to working the areas between the numbers in those short to intermediate zones,” Canty said via Unsportsmanlike Radio on X.

Pittsburgh improved to 5-2 on the season with their Week 7 win over the New York Jets. The Steelers made a quarterback change for that game, naming Russell Wilson the starter over Justin Fields. Despite the team’s success over the first seven weeks, the Steelers could certainly use another offensive weapon.

Making matters more interesting, LA seems interested in moving Kupp. The Rams have called teams about a potential trade. They’ve indicated a willingness to take on some of this year’s salary and would be looking for a second-round draft pick for the All-Pro wideout.

Will the Rams trade All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp?

The Rams’ latest injury update has Kupp returning in Week 8 for a Thursday night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. LA also opened WR Puka Nacua’s 21-day practice window. Nacua has been on the shelf since suffering a knee injury in Week 1.

Los Angeles is currently 2-4. With the November 5 trade deadline approaching, the next two games could decide how the team handles their star receiver. The Rams are currently in last place in the NFC West. Two more losses and they’ll be far more likely to make a trade. However, if LA gets to 4-4 by the deadline, they could keep the team intact and see how the season plays out.

The Steelers lead receiver George Pickens has been productive so far this year but he’s caused his head coach several headaches. Mike Tomlin drastically cut Pickens reps in Week 5. Coincidently, that’s the same week Pickens wrote a NSFW message on his eye black and was fined by the league.

In addition to the Chiefs landing Hopkins, we’ve also seen the Jets trade for Davante Adams and the Buffalo Bills acquire Amari Cooper this season. Perhaps the Steelers will be the latest AFC team to upgrade at wideout.