The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants meet up for a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 8. Quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a hamstring injury, but has been able to practice throughout the week. He will test his hamstring when he gets to the stadium ahead of the Giants matchup to determine his role, but sources say he did not suffer a major injury, per Ian Rapoport.

Russell Wilson was already slated to be the Steelers' starting quarterback after a terrific outing in Week 7. That said, Fields' possible inactive status will be of major concern if they have to turn to third-stringer Kyle Allen against the Giants.

The Steelers have a Week 9 bye, so there's a decent chance that they'll hold Fields out of Monday's contest. Sitting at 5-2, and first in the AFC North, they have little reason to rush Fields to play. They are going to need the insurance option behind Wilson as they head into the daunting stages of the regular season.

Justin Fields listed as questionable against the Giants in Week 8

While the Steelers have proved they can be successful with either Fields or Wilson at quarterback, it appears that the latter has won the job for the moment. Wilson completed 16-of-29 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns, while also recording a one-yard score in the third quarter of the Steelers' 37-15 victory over the Jets in Week 7.

It's uncertain what the Steelers' long-term plan is at this point for Wilson and Fields. The two have embraced their roles throughout the season, no matter what it has been. Wilson was highly supportive of Fields at the beginning of the season, and Fields has also been a great teammate for Wilson in the last two weeks.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has kept the energy positive with the team, and it appears that the Fields and Wilson experiment for the 2024-25 season is working as long as they keep racking up victories.