The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a devastating injury during their season-opening win on Sunday, as they lost punter Cameron Johnston for the rest of the season with a torn ACL. The injury occurred after Johnston landed awkwardly following a punt, and kicker Chris Boswell did the punting duties as a part of his very busy Sunday afternoon.

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers responded on Monday when they signed punter Corliss Waitman to fill in for Johnston, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network

“The #Steelers plan to sign punter Corliss Waitman, per his agent Alexa Stabler, after Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday,” Pelissero reported on X, formerly Twitter. “It’s the third stint with Pittsburgh for Waitman, who originally signed there as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Waitman last punted for the Denver Broncos in 2022. During that season, Waitman punted 96 times and downed 30 punts inside the 20, with an average net yards per punt of 41.4 yards.

The Steelers also made a move to bolster their defense on Monday, signing safety Terrell Edmunds off of the Jaguars practice squad, according to Pelissero.

“Reunion: The #Steelers are signing safety Terrell Edmunds off the #Jaguars practice squad, per sources,” Pelissero wrote.

Steelers fans will know Edmunds well after the safety spent the first five seasons of his career in Pittsburgh from 2018-22. During his time there, Edmunds was a very productive player for Mike Tomlin's defense. He started 75 games for the black and yellow, made 410 total tackles and picked off five passes.

Edmunds joins a Steelers defense that had a stellar first showing in 2024-25, holding the talented Atlanta Falcons offense to just 10 points in a big road win. The Steelers should have a good opportunity to build off of that in Week 2, as they head to Denver to take on a Broncos offense that struggled with a rookie quarterback in the opener.