Much has been said about the quarterback situation of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but in Week 1, the team's hero was on the special teams, as kicker Chris Boswell stepped up and delivered the goods for the AFC North division franchise. With Boswell in his top form, the Steelers were able to take down the Atlanta Falcons for an 18-10 victory on the road.

Boswell also made franchise history with his superb showing against the Falcons. For the first time in Pittsburgh franchise history, a kicker has made at least three field goals from over 50 yards away in a single game, as noted by the team via its official X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) following the Steelers' season-opening win.

“Chris Boswell is the first kicker in #SteelersHistory with three or more FGs of 50+ yards in a game (57, 51 and 56),” the Steelers announced.

Boswell was automatic in Week 1 for the Steelers, as he scored all of his team's points versus the Falcons. He finished the game 6-for-6 from the field. The 33-year-old Boswell put the Steelers on the board in the first quarter when he drained a 57-yard field goal after a 10-play drive. Boswell then put the Steelers in front for the first time in the second period with a 51-yard field goal. After the Falcons took the lead back with a Kyle Pitts touchdown with under a minute remaining in the first half, the Steelers came up with a four-yard drive that was punctuated by a 44-yard kick from Boswell to trim Atlanta's lead down to a single point.

Boswell then added more to his incredible night in the second half, where he was the only player from either side to score. The veteran kicker made his second 50+ kick with a little under eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, recording a 56-yard field goal after a nine-play Pittsburgh drive. He followed that up with a 40-yarder just before the end of the third frame.

Boswell then put the cherry on top of his magnificent Sunday with an insurance 25-yard field goal with 28 seconds left on the game clock.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had nothing but great words for Boswell, who is playing on a four-year, $20 million extension deal he signed with Pittsburgh back in 2022.

“I can’t say enough about Bos, not only in terms of him kicking the ball, but that punt was timely,” Tomlin said about Boswell after the game, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Fans react to Chris Boswell's big game in Steelers win

Steelers and NFL fans in general have lots of reactions to the huge Week 1 showing by Boswell, who also punted in lieu of Cameron Johnston against the Falcons.

“It doesn't even feel like the first time he's done this tbh,” said X user @therealkeatton. “Our team has basically skated by for 3 years on just a kicker getting us points. It's infuriating. Bos is awesome. Thank God we have him.”

“Absolutely incredible performance today, including a spot punt.” – @GovVoi

“This is the first time he has done this???” commented @Politifrauds. “These past 5 years I would have thought this would have happened at least a few times.”

“Impressive, no doubt. But I bet he’d much rather kick some extra points and not have to be the entire offensive points output.” – @whyno_6.

“He's better than Justin Tucker who lost his accuracy on long kicks from 50+ yards 2-7.” – @Jace71889

“Way to go Boswell. Special Team player of the week.” – @MarcieWodlinger