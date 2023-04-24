After missing out on the postseason in 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to delve deeper into their rebuild, and a pristine way of embarking on such a journey is by means of making the most of the NFL Draft. Heading into this year’s illustrious event, the franchise holds the rights to seven total picks which includes three selections within the first two rounds.

However, though such capital is held in high regard for an organization in the midst of a rebuild, Pittsburgh is open to taking calls regarding a possible trade for this year’s 32 overall pick, as per Steelers beat reporter Chris Adamski.

“Mike Tomlin says he and Omar Khan are spending extra time preparing to be fielding trade offers for #32 pick, since there will be 20+ hours of down time leading into that pick,” Adamski wrote via his personal Twitter account.

With last year’s first-round selection in Kenny Pickett in tow, general manager Omar Khan has already made it publicly known that the Steelers will not be taking a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft which, in turn, is likely why they’re willing to shop their top-billed second-round draft rights.

Already equipped with what is hoped to be their franchise signal caller, a star running back in Najee Harris, and a young-stud receiver in George Pickens, it would appear that Pittsburgh’s main positional targets in this year’s draft should be edge rushers, secondary help, and offensive linemen.

Lucky for them, it appears as though this incoming class is chock full of promising talents in all three areas of need, which only strengthens the club’s willingness to take calls regarding their highly valuable second-round pick.