The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best punter situations in the entire NFL, as Pressley Harvin III has been dynamite at the position this season and is leading the league in total punting yards through three games. Harvin III was the unsung hero of the Sunday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders, as he averaged a whopping 53.8 yards per punt on six kicks and changed the field all night for the Steelers. Unfortunately for the Steelers, Harvin III is now dealing with a hamstring injury after all those booming kicks, forcing Pittsburgh to sign former punter Brad Wing, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2017. The Steelers have signed Wing, who was the team's punter in 2014, to their practice squad, via Ian Rapoport.

The #Steelers signed former #Giants punter Brad Wing, who last punted in the NFL in 2017, to their practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2023

Wing, 32, had a brief career in the NFL, playing one season with Pittsburgh and three with the New York Giants before leaving the NFL. He led the NFL in total punts in his final year in the league with 95 punts for the 2017 Giants.

Wing averages 44.7 yards per punt and a 8.3 percent touchback rate for his career. Harvin III averaged 44.0 yards per punt and a 6.3 percent touchback rate.

The Steelers are likely signing Brad Wing as insurance in case Harvin III isn't able to play due to his hamstring injury on Sunday in Houston against the Texans.

It's pretty rare for an NFL player to not appear in a game for six years and then return to action, but it might be a possibility if Pressley Harvin III isn't fully cleared for Week 4 with his hamstring injury.