The Pittsburgh Steelers are having an excellent first half of the 2024 NFL season. Pittsburgh is 7-2 heading into Week 11 and is currently riding a four-game winning streak. The Steelers just got even more dangerous on offense after signing a former All-Pro receiver on Tuesday.

The Steelers are signing former All-Pro wide receiver and returner Jamal Agnew, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Agnew will join Pittsburgh's practice squad. He becomes an intriguing depth piece who can excel at both returner and wide receiver.

Jamal Agnew earned first-time All-Pro honors on special teams in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl in 2022. He started his career in Detroit but spent the last three seasons in Jacksonville. Agnew finished the 2023 season with 14 receptions for 225 yards and a touchdown. He also added 544 combined kick and punt return yards on 29 total returns.

Adding Agnew gives the Steelers some much-needed depth on both offense and special teams. It is unlikely that Agnew will push for a consistent spot in the starting lineup. However, he will provide crucial depth ahead of Pittsburgh's upcoming playoff push down the back half of the regular season.

Russell Wilson reveals what he ‘loves' about new Steelers WR Mike Williams

Jamal Agnew is not the only new face in Pittsburgh's wide receiver room.

The Steelers traded for former Jets wide receiver Mike Williams before last week's NFL trade deadline. Williams made an instant impact, catching a game-winning touchdown pass in Sunday's win over the Commanders.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson gushed about what he loves most about his new wide receiver after the game.

“It was a big-time catch by Mike,” Wilson said via the team’s website. “I just tried to give him a chance, you know, and let him do his thing. The guy had 1000-yard seasons over his career. A guy whose made plays, a guy who’s faced adversity. You love it when guys face adversity and they come through on the other end of it.”

That 32-yard touchdown reception was Williams' only production of the game, but it was enough to secure a victory.

Next up for the Steelers is a Week 11 matchup against the Ravens.