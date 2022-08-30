Steelers trade for Vikings OL to protect mystery starting QB

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have not yet revealed who will be their starting quarterback in 2022, they’ve made an important move in order to protect the position. The Steelers have acquired offensive lineman Jesse Davis in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. In exchange for Davis, the Steelers are sending a 2025 conditional seventh-round pick to the Vikings, according to Ian Rapoport. The 30-year-old offensive tackle figures to play an important role in pass protection for whomever the Steelers name their starter between Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph.

Davis had spent the first five seasons of his NFL career serving on the Miami Dolphins’ offensive line. He featured in a total of 80 games during his tenure in Miami, starting 72 of them. Last season, Davis most commonly lined up at right tackle and made 16 starts for the Dolphins.

He latched on with the Vikings this offseason, but didn’t seem likely to make the 53-man roster, given the price the Steelers paid to acquire him. Now he’ll look to offer some much-needed depth to Pittsburgh’s offensive line, and could be moved over to left tackle to serve as the backup to Dan Moore Jr.

Davis played college football at the University of Idaho but went undrafted after the 2014 season. He didn’t make a single NFL appearance from 2014-16 before he latched on with the Dolphins in 2017.

While Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have yet to make their quarterback decision, or at least reveal it, they’re making important moves to ensure that their starting QB is well protected this season, and adding Davis will go a long way in that regard.