‘Who said it isn’t settled?’: Mike Tomlin playing games with media on Steelers’ QB competition

The Pittsburgh Steelers have yet to name their starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season, and it appears Mike Tomlin would prefer to keep that knowledge close to his chest. Amid the Steelers’ 53-man roster cuts, Tomlin refused to announce who had won the team’s quarterback competition, per Mark Kaboly. Tomlin did insinuate that he’s already made a decision, however, he doesn’t intend on letting the media in on the Steelers’ best-kept secret. Fans in Pittsburgh will have to wait a little longer to hear who will take snaps with the first team in Week 1 for the Steelers between Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph.

"Who said it isn't settled." Tomlin about QB competition. I think he is having fun with this. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) August 30, 2022

When asked about the QB battle, Tomlin simply said, “Who said it isn’t settled?” suggesting that his mind is already made up, but he’s not too keen on sharing the information. Perhaps the head coach feels the Steelers would be better served by keeping this information under wraps until we’re closer to Week 1 kickoff.

The Steelers are slated to face the Cincinnati Bengals in their regular-season opener. The Bengals will have to prepare for the possibility of facing either Trubisky or Pickett in Week 1, as it’s not expected that Rudolph will have won the starting role.

Still, Tomlin is seeking any possible advantage he can get ahead of the rivalry clash, and keeping his starting quarterback decision within the organization may be one way to get an edge.

Pickett enjoyed a tremendous preseason, during which he displayed excellent accuracy and the ability to make big plays. Trubisky was effective during the preseason, too, as no clear favorite emerged in camp. While Steelers fans are likely eager to see what the rookie can offer, Tomlin may opt to roll with Trubisky, who was signed on in the offseason with the intention of being the starting quarterback in 2022.