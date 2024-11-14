Since taking over as the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback, Russell Wilson remains undefeated. It's been clear that he has more swagger and confidence, especially after leaving the Denver Broncos. As Wilson spoke to the NFL on ESPN, he explained his realistic timeline for the rest of his career.



“I definitely want to play another 5 to 7 more years,” Wilson said. “I think that’s always been my goal. I’ve been very clear about that since the beginning. I think that’s always been my mindset. The longevity of the game. I’ve been fortunate to play probably 200-plus games and I’ve not missed many. This little calf kind of got me here for a little bit.”

Wilson missed the first six games of the season due to a lingering calf injury. While they looked more than competent with Justin Fields, implementing Wilson brought a veteran presence. His ability to throw the deep ball, make accurate reads, and timely decisions is pivotal for the previously inconsistent offense. With a lockdown defense, they've had problems with the quarterback position since Ben Roethlisberger left.

Russell Wilson has found the fountain of youth with the Steelers

Through three games, Wilson has been everything that Pittsburgh could've hoped for. He's thrown for 737 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. His best performances came in his season debut against the New York Jets, and most recently against the Washington Commanders. His elusiveness and decisiveness have paid off for a dull Steelers offense.

Wilson explained how rejuvenated he felt during his first season with the team.

“I feel great, I feel young, I feel still that I can move around out there and make all the decisions and all the throws,” Wilson said. “Throw the ball where I need to throw it. I think a big part of it too is right here right now winning this week, and hopefully winning the next one, and one after that. You get to the end of the season and hopefully, we’re holding something that we will forever remember. So, I’ve got a goal of winning a couple more and that’s why I came here.”

It's unsure what Wilson means by winning a couple more. If it's Super Bowls, or simply games, he's putting the Steelers front and center for the NFL world to take notice of. His future with the Steelers is still up in the air having signed a minimum contract. If he can lead them to a deep run in the playoffs they might be more willing to stick with him at the position.