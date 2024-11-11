The Russell Wilson era in Pittsburgh is off to a strong start. Wilson led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 28-27 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday, a thrilling clash between division leaders. The win pushed Pittsburgh to a 7-2 record, with a perfect 3-0 mark since Wilson took over at quarterback.

Wilson threw three touchdown passes in the Steelers' win over the Commanders on Sunday, but it was his final play that will likely stand out the most to him and his teammates from the hard-fought victory on the road.

Russell Wilson's trick against the Washington Commanders

With just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter and the Steelers facing a fourth-and-inches from the Commanders' 48-yard line, Wilson lined up the offense and used a hard count to draw Washington offside. The penalty gave Pittsburgh a first down and sealed the game.

The Steelers faced a series of setbacks, such as a dropped pass on a fake punt and a fumble at the goal line in the fourth quarter. Despite these errors, Wilson led the team to victory with a crucial touchdown pass to Mike Williams, who had been acquired just days earlier in a trade with the New York Jets.

Trailing 27-21 with 2:27 left, Wilson aired out a deep pass to Williams on a third-and-9 sideline route. Under pressure, Wilson delivered a perfectly placed ball, which Williams snagged in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.

The touchdown marked Williams' first of the season and came in his debut game with the Steelers. The Commanders had an opportunity to respond, but its drive stalled when a fourth-and-9 pass from Jayden Daniels to Zach Ertz was ruled just shy of the first down.

Wilson ended the game with 14 completions on 28 attempts for 195 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Since taking over as quarterback for Justin Fields in Week 7, the Steelers have remained undefeated.

The Steelers being undefeated since Wilson took over

The loss ended the Commanders' three-game win streak, a stretch where they had thrived with Daniels at quarterback. Washington entered the game ranked third in the NFL with 392 yards of offense per game, but Pittsburgh held them to just 242 yards.

Daniels finished with 202 passing yards on 17-of-34 passing, failing to throw a touchdown or an interception.

It certainly appears the Steelers made the right decision by trading for Wilson in the offseason and inserting him as the starting quarterback once he recovered from his calf injury. Since taking over, Wilson has thrown six touchdowns in three games and only one interception.

The victory sets the stage for an important clash next week between the Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens, who improved to 7-3 with a Thursday win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The outcome will determine who holds the lead in the division.

The loss drops the Washington Commanders to 7-3, and they will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in a matchup that will decide the top spot in the NFC East.