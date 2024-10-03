The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for their game vs the Dallas Cowboys in prime time on Sunday, and they are expected to start Justin Fields at quarterback once again. However, Russell Wilson, who was brought in to be the starter in free agency this year but has since dealt with a calf injury, appears to be getting closer to a return to action.

Recently, Wilson broke down where he is in his rehabilitation process, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

“I feel strong; I feel confident,” said Wilson. “I love the process that we've been in just in terms of making sure that we're fully ready to go… I've got an extra day tomorrow, and I've still got Saturday, so that's my mindset.”

Wilson was then asked which specific part (lateral movement, pushing off of the leg, etc.) is the last part to occur in his rehab process, and mostly declined to get into specifics.

“I think the best part is just practice,” said Wilson. “I think practice is everything, being able to get out there with the guys and do the work, and I feel really good about that.”

Will there be a QB controversy in Pittsburgh?

The Steelers currently sit at 3-1 four games into the young 2024 NFL season, and they've done so mostly on the strength of their defense, which once again looks like one of the elite units in the NFL led by TJ Watt.

Although he isn't necessarily playing like a star, Fields has been serviceable in his four starts so far this season, which to Steelers fans must feel like a revelation after the quarterback play they've been forced to watch for the last few seasons.

It's unclear at this point just how much Russell Wilson has left in the tank, especially considering the injury situation. While he looked completely over the hill to open up his tenure with the Denver Broncos, he recovered down the stretch of last season and put together some solid production, nearly leading that team to a playoff berth.

If Pittsburgh's focus is on the future, then Fields is the obvious choice to remain the starter given his youth and theoretical potential to improve. However, if their goal is to maximize the amount of games they can win in 2024, Wilson might be worth a look if he is indeed healthy.

In any case, Sunday's game vs the Cowboys is slated for 8:20 PM ET.