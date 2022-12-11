By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers dropped to a 2-4 record at home this season, as the Baltimore Ravens came away with a 16-14 road win in Week 14.

With Lamar Jackson ruled out against the Steelers due to a knee injury that he suffered in the win over the Denver Broncos, the Ravens turned to their run game to lead the way on offense. The current AFC North leaders ran the ball 42 times in Week 14, and they tallied 215 rushing yards to go along with one rushing touchdown.

After Tyler Huntley suffered a concussion during the matchup, Baltimore turned to Anthony Brown to anchor the offense the rest of the way. Still, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman continued to call on run plays against a Steelers defense that entered Week 14 boasting a 107.5 rushing yards allowed per game average.

In the end, a 6-yard run by Gus Edwards in the late stages of the fourth quarter clinched Baltimore its ninth win of the year.

For Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, he sees that the team’s run defense simply did not execute on the day.

“As a defense, we take the field when we need to, regardless of what the situation is, we need to hold them to as few points as we possibly can,” Watt said during his post-game press conference.

“I don’t think we got worn down, it was just the fact of not executing when everybody in the stadium knew what they were gonna do, and that was run the ball.”

Watt added that the Steelers defense “didn’t do enough” to help put the team in a good position to win this divisional matchup.

Next up for Pittsburgh will be a road contest against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15.