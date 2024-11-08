The Pittsburgh Steelers are enjoying a strong start to the 2024 NFL season, currently atop the AFC North division with a 6-2 record through eight games.

However, the lack of big plays from star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been a source of concern for fans and pundits. But those concerns aren't being shared by Steelers defensive coordinator Terryl Austin, who explained that Fitzpatrick's presence helps prevent opposition teams from “going over the middle of the field”, via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Ray Fittipaldo on X.

“He shores it up in the middle of the field for us 99% of the time,” Austin said. “He makes teams think twice about going over the middle of the field. My goal is not to give up a lot of big plays. To me, if he's doing that he's doing a great job.”

While Steelers fans may have their misgivings surrounding the lack of splash plays from Fitzpatrick, the re-assurances from Austin should satisfy those concerns.

Fitzpatrick and the Steelers will be looking to improve their record to 7-2 when they take on the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium; the opening kick-off is scheudled for just after 1:00 PM EST.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft (11th overall), but was traded to the Steelers in September of 2019.

He's established himself as one of the League's best players at the position, and was rewarded by the Steelers with a four-year $73.6 million contract extension in June of 2022. His cap hit over the next two years is $22.355 million and $24.455 million, respectively.

He's racked up 559 career tackles along with four forcced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 52 pass deflections and 19 interceptions. He's also earned four different Pro Bowl nominations in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023. Additionally, he's a 3x All-Pro (2019, 2020, 2022).

However, he's not forced an opposition turnover in 18 games dating back to last season.