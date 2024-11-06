ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to the nations capital to take on the Washington Commanders. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Steelers-Commanders prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Steelers-Commanders Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have not played since 2020. The Commanders (formerly the Washington Football Team) won the game 23-17 in a game that featured Alex Smith and Ben Roethlisberger.

Overall Series: Washington leads the series 43-33-3.

Here are the Steelers-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Steelers-Commanders Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +128

Washington Commanders: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Steelers vs. Commanders

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Pittsburgh has handed quarterback duties over to Russell Wilson, and he has played very well in his time under center. In his two games played, the Steelers are 2-0 with an average of over 30 points per game. Wilson has thrown for 271.0 yards per game, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He is playing great football, and his health seems to be a non-issue. If Wilson continues to play well, the Steelers will win this game.

Pittsburgh has allowed the ninth-fewest yards per game and second-fewest points. They do tend to give up some passing yards, but their run defense is at the top of the league. Pittsburgh allows 4.0 yards per rush, and they have allowed just four rushing touchdowns. The Steelers are going to stop the run, which is good because Jayden Daniels loves to use his legs. As long as the Steelers stop the rush, they will win.

Washington has allowed teams to run well against them, so Najee Harris has a chance for a great game. The Commanders allow teams to average 5.1 yards per carry, which is the second-most in the NFL. Along with that, the Commanders have allowed nine rushing touchdowns on the season. Harris has had three straight games over 100 yards, and you can expect a fourth to happen on Sunday.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jayden Daniels has been very good for the Commanders this season. He is a front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and will most likely lead the Commanders to the playoffs. On the season, Daniels has completed over 70 percent of his passes, thrown for almost 2,000 yards, and he has nine touchdown passes to just two interceptions. Daniels has also rushed for almost 500 yards and four touchdowns. He needs to play smart on Sunday, but it would not be surprising to see the Commanders win this game because of him.

Washington allows the fifth-fewest passing yards per game this season. They also have six interceptions and 24 total sacks on the year. Washington has to put pressure on Russell Wilson in this game. With that, the Commanders have to be strong in their pass coverage. Wilson will place passes perfectly, so Washington has to be at their best. If they can keep Wilson in check, the Commanders will win.

The Commanders have won four of their last five games, and they have done it with their offense. In those five games, the Commanders have scored 28.4 points per game in those games. They have a very tough matchup against the Steelers’ defense, but their offense is no joke. 28 points will be enough to win this game, but even scoring over 21 will help them. If the Commanders continue to score, they will be able to win.

Final Steelers-Commanders Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game. However, the Steelers are playing very good with Russell Wilson leading the offense. Pittsburgh also has one of the top defenses, similar to Chicago. I will take the Steelers to at least cover the spread on Sunday.

Final Steelers-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Steelers +3 (-114)