Wednesday brought clarity for Steelers, T.J. Watt ahead of Week 15 clash with Colts.

As the Pittsburgh Steelers cling to a wild card spot in the crowded AFC playoff picture, their Week 15 outlook received a big boost with Wednesday's news concerning T.J. Watt.

The star edge rusher, who entered the NFL's protocol for concussions after taking a knee to the facemask from the New England Patriots' Ezekiel Elliott during Week 14's Thursday Night Football, has “been cleared by an independent neurological consultant,” per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

The news clears the way for Watt to suit up in a crucial Week 15 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts. Currently, the Steelers are in the AFC's sixth seed, while the Colts occupy the seventh and last playoff spot in the conference.

The whole episode was not without controversy, however. After the play in question involving Watt, he exited the game and was evaluated by independent medical staff, as well as Steelers doctors.

The linebacker missed two plays before returning. But when Watt did retake the field, he did so with a darkly-tinted visor.

The following morning, Watt reported concussion-like symptoms at the Steelers' practice facility and entered NFL concussion protocol.

Just Watt the doctor ordered

If Mike Tomlin's squad is to remain in contention, it's going to be Watt and the defense that will need to do the heavy lifting. The Steelers score at the league's sixth-worst rate, and are now operating with their second-string quarterback and an interim offensive coordinator.

Pittsburgh's defense, and Watt more specifically, have generated several big plays this season to ensure victories and keep the team afloat in the AFC North. His availability is not a luxury, but a necessity, if Tomlin is going to continue to avoid a losing season.