The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly ruled Kenny Picket out for Saturday's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly ruled quarterback Kenny Pickett out for Week 15, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Pickett is battling an ankle injury and will miss Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers were most recently defeated by the New England Patriots, losing 21-18 with Mitch Tribusky, who will start this upcoming Saturday, under center. Pittsburgh now holds a 7-6 record after losing back-to-back games. They are trying to earn a postseason spot and will need to find a way to win amid their QB's absence Saturday versus the Colts.

It's been an up-and-down season for this Steelers team. There is still hope, though. If the Steelers can remain in contention then perhaps Pickett will return and help the Steelers make a playoff run down the road.

Can the Steelers rebound amid Kenny Pickett's injury absence?

Pickett is currently in his second NFL season. He's thrown for 2,070 yards and six touchdowns across 12 games played. Pickett also has thrown four interceptions.

He's enjoyed some impressive games, but has also endured a few very forgettable performances. The Steelers believe in Pickett's potential despite the inconsistency.

Finding a way to win without Pickett will be Pittsburgh's goal this week. Tribusky is a veteran QB who's played in many big games before. He is not the best quarterback, but Tribusky is a capable backup option.

The Colts are also 7-6. They were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 34-14 on Sunday. The crushing defeat leaves Indianapolis in a difficult position heading into Week 15.

In similar fashion to the Steelers, the Colts will treat Saturday's game as a must-win affair. It is a pivotal contest for both sides as the 2023 season begins to wind down.

Pittsburgh will look to get the job done on the road in Indianapolis. The game ie scheduled for 4:30 PM EST on Saturday.