LSU football is ready to compete at the highest level this upcoming season, and the one way they'll get to that goal is if the defense comes to play. Head coach Brian Kelly recently spoke about his team's defense and has high hopes for what they can do this season.

“We’ve got an outstanding defensive coordinator and a defensive staff,” Kelly said via Grant Grubbs of On3. “Blake Baker is, in my opinion, elite in the field of defensive coordinators. We needed to give him some more tools.

“Look, I’ve been the head football coach at LSU, and I know that we have not played the kind of defense necessary to win a national championship. I think we put a roster together in this offseason, along with young players that have taken lumps along the way as they’ve developed, and given Blake now the tools to play championship-level defense.”

LSU's defense will look a lot different than it did last season, as it will be returning just three starters on defense. One of those starters is Whit Weeks, who is supposed to be a frontrunner for SEC Defensive Player of the Year this upcoming season.

Weeks had a big year for LSU, finishing with 120 total tackles, which was the second-most in the country. Baker had the group playing some of their best football on defense last season, and the hope is that he can continue that with the group he has this year.

“I love our roster,” Kelly said. “I love our team and the way they interact, the camaraderie of our group, the seriousness and focus, their intent. I think we’re going to have a defense that is going to be representative. And look, anytime you go on the road and play a team like Clemson, you better bring a defense with you.”

There's no doubt that LSU has huge expectations for this upcoming season, and they have the talent to exceed them.