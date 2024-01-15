These fans show their undying allegiance to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' postseason hopes were all but dead with just a couple weeks left in the regular season. Through solid play, composure and remarkable determination they earned their spot in the NFL playoffs. Their fans are displaying the same determination ahead of the team's AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

A family of Steelers fans trudged their way through what looks to be more than a foot of snow while attempting to reach their seats for Monday's do-or-die showdown. No one can question the loyalty of these three individuals.

It is bold enough to enter hostile territory for a Buffalo playoff game, but these fans are willing to withstand miserable conditions for the once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their team land a major upset on the big stage the postseason provides. The contest had already been postponed from Sunday in response to the ferocious blizzard, or as locals call it, a routine winter afternoon.

One would assume the harsh weather conditions favor the Bills, but recent history is not exactly on their side. The AFC East champions fell at home to the Cincinnati Bengals with snow falling down last year in the NFL playoffs, marking a bitter end to what was supposed to be a successful season. With no TJ Watt for Pittsburgh, there will be absolutely no excuses afforded to Buffalo in this one.

This playoff matchup could also be the final game Mike Tomlin coaches for the Steelers, with speculation swirling about his future. All of the narratives surrounding Orchard Park this week are only accentuated by the large piles of snow that await these brave, brave fans.