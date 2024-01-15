It still looks rough out there.

The Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers were supposed to square off in an AFC wild-card game in the NFL playoffs last Sunday, but Mother Nature got in the way, as a snowstorm forced the meeting to be pushed back to Monday night.

While New York Governor Kathy Hochul promised that the game will not be deferred again to a later date, it still seems that the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park needs some more work to improve its current state. Workers are doing their part the best way they can, as they continue to clear the snow with shovels.

“Game time on Monday, weather conditions will be very cold. They'll be in the teens, and even wind-chill factors as low as zero, maybe to 9 degrees, but that's going to be very, very cold,” the Governor said (h/t Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN). “But this will be without the danger of the winds and the blinding snow and the hazardous traffic conditions for those as they traveled to the stadium or leaving based on current predictions. So that is a better dynamic, by far better dynamic, than we would've had today. I'm not saying it's going to be pleasant, but conditions won't be life threatening either.”

While the weather is expected to be extremely cold during the Steelers-Bills game, the burning desire for each team to punch a ticket to the next round of the playoffs may be hot enough to warm the entire stadium. The Bills made the playoffs by winning the AFC East division again, while the Steelers got it together to close out the regular season with three victories in a row.