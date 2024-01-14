The Steelers coach is reportedly set to meet with his family and make a decision on his future.

Mike Tomlin's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers is reportedly up in the air. Tomlin, who has one year remaining on his current contract, will discuss his future with his family this offseason before making a decision on the 2024 season, according to Pro Football Talk.

“This year is a unique position for Mike Tomlin… I'm told he's going to step back after the season ends, make a decision about his future with his family. He loves the team. He loves the young players that they have there. But after the season he'll huddle with his family and make a decision about his future with the Steelers.”

The report comes after the Steelers' playoff game at the Buffalo Bills being postponed due to heavy snow. The game has been moved to Monday.

The 51-year-old Tomlin is now the NFL's longest-tenured coach with one team now that the Patriots have moved on from Bill Belichick. Tomlin has been the Steelers' head coach since 2007. During his time in Pittsburgh, the Steelers have won a Super Bowl, two AFC titles, seven division titles and have appeared in the playoffs 11 times. Tomlin's 17 straight seasons without a losing season with the Steelers is the most in NFL history for a first-time head coach.

If Tomlin decides to leave, the Steelers will have to look for only their fourth coach since 1969. Tomlin, Bill Cowher and Chuck Noll are the only head coaches the Steelers have hired over the past 55 years. Noll and Cowher are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tomlin, whether he decides to walk away or not, will likely join them in the future.