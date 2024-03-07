There may not have been a player whose star has faded more in the last two seasons than Russell Wilson. Wilson was still one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL during his final season as a Seattle Seahawk. But after he got traded to the Denver Broncos, things have fallen apart. Over the last two seasons, Wilson has ranked 25th among 46 qualified quarterbacks in EPA plus CPOE composite score. He did not live up to the hefty contract nor draft capital they paid for him, which is why the Broncos opted to eat $85 million in dead cap money and waived him. After getting released, teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders should be first in line to sign him as a free agent.
Pittsburgh Steelers
It doesn't matter what the circumstances are. The Pittsburgh Steelers will find a way to make the playoffs. They always do under head coach Mike Tomlin. While making the playoffs is an achievement on its own, a historic franchise like the Steelers doesn't just want to make the playoffs. They want to win Super Bowls. And ever since they made the Super Bowl in 2010 and lost at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, they haven't been close to getting back.
A large reason for this playoff skid is quarterback play. The Steelers were able to muster a couple of playoff berths with Ben Roethlisberger on his last legs, but they lost in the first round both times. They thought Kenny Pickett would be the answer at that position, and while he still can be, the immediate returns haven't been promising. In the same span Russell Wilson has been in Denver, Pickett ranks 32nd among qualified quarterbacks in EPA plus CPOE composite score.
The Steelers have legit weapons who fit Wilson's all-or-nothing game. If the Steelers aren't sold on Pickett (he was healthy down the stretch but they opted to ride with Mason Rudolph down the stretch), then it would make sense to take a look at Wilson. They reportedly are already interested.
The fit and the need for each other is there on both sides. It shouldn't be a surprise if Pittsburgh is where Wilson winds up.
Las Vegas Raiders
If Russell Wilson wants revenge and to play against his former squad twice a year, the Las Vegas Raiders could make a lot of sense as well.
They have the weapons in Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and rookie tight end Michael Mayer. Their defense was sneakily solid last season as well. They finished the 2023 season ranked ninth in EPA allowed per play defensively.
The Raiders could also really use a quarterback.
They dumped Derek Carr around this time last year and replaced him with Jimmy Garappolo. The Jimmy G era did not last long, as he got injured and benched for rookie Aidan O'Connell.
O'Connell had his moments as a rookie, but the Raiders can undoubtedly upgrade at that position over him. Among 30 quarterbacks with at least 320 plays under center in 2023, O'Connell's EPA plus CPOE composite score ranked 28th at the position, besting only Mac Jones and Zach Wilson.
The Raiders are in quarterback limbo at the moment. Maybe O'Connell can grow into a future starter, but his rookie tape suggests he is a ways away. Wilson can be a serviceable stopgap option for the Raiders. He'd be a worthwhile get for Las Vegas.