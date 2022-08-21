As was the case in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason home win over the Seattle Seahawks, all three potential starting quarterbacks on the roster made the most out of their snaps played in the road victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

Among them, Kenny Pickett was provided with another chance to impress the Steelers coaching staff. He guided the offense on a pair of drives in the first half, and one of them was capped off with a touchdown. The former University of Pittsburgh passer connected with Benny Snell Jr. for a crucial 11-yard passing touchdown in the late stages of the second quarter.

Diontae Johnson caught one of Pickett’s six completions in the contest, and overall, the two have continued to build quality chemistry ever since the Steelers’ OTAs schedule earlier this year. More so, Johnson has had multiple reps with Pickett in two-minute drills, and with what he saw from him in such a situation during Saturday’s game, the Steelers wideout was impressed with the cool, calm, and collected manner that the rookie quarterback displayed.

“I feel like he was comfortable out there,” Johnson said after the game. “To get us down the field in that two-minute drive period, that was something we were working on throughout camp the whole. He just looked relaxed and like he had been there before. Luckily, we had the starters out there to keep him going and keep that motivation.”

There were multiple positive takeaways that Johnson had from watching Pickett run the offense against the Jaguars. Among them, he was quite pleased to see keen “poise” from him.

“He showed poise, showed that he was in the pocket and comfortable,” Johnson said. “Kenny took a few hits, but he was ready to bounce back and get us going. Everybody respects him in the huddle. So, when he comes into the huddle, he takes charge. I’ve seen that early in training camp as well. Everybody’s comfortable with him in there.”

Next up for Pickett will be another week of practices before the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, where he is set to have one last opportunity to make a case to head coach Mike Tomlin that he should be the team’s starting quarterback for Week 1 of the upcoming season.