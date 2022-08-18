Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares strong words on a WR battling for a roster spot

There is not much uncertainty regarding the front end of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver depth chart. The Steelers are expected to rely upon Dionate Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, and Calvin Austin III to be their go-to targets this year.

However, there are plenty of question marks over just which wideouts will fill out the backend of the team’s depth chart at this position. At the least, Steven Sims, who totaled for a mere five snaps played last season, has continued to make a formidable case to be on the Steelers’ 53-man roster for the coming campaign.

Sims made the most out of his snaps in the Steelers’ preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks. He recorded 40 yards from scrimmage in the contest and also orchestrated a 38-yard punt return.

From Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s standpoint, he has been impressed with Sims’ work in training camp.

“He’s working extremely hard,” Tomlin said during a press conference on Thursday. “He’s working to define the role. I don’t know that I can describe it from a role perspective.

“He’s a guy that is fighting for a place or a seat on the bus.”

Multiple wideouts battling for a spot on the Steelers roster sure are looking ahead to the team’s upcoming preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. From Sims to Tyler Vaughns, they will look to do what they can to impress the coaching staff and inch a step closer to securing a spot on the roster come Week 1 of the 2022 campaign.