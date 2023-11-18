Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth set to be activated prior to their matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced their intention to activate tight end Pat Freiermuth off of the injured reserve list ahead of their matchup against the Cleveland Browns, per Tom Pelissero at NFL Network. Freiermuth will be back in the active lineup for the first time since their Week 4 loss to the Houston Texans.

Any positive news for the Steelers offense is a tremendous boost since they've had consistency issues throughout the season. Pittsburgh ranks at the bottom of the league in terms of yards per game, points per game, and yards per play. While they've seen some increase in offensive development the past two weeks, it's been mostly on the ground.

With offensive coordinator Matt Canada on the sideline, rather than in the booth, the Steelers have been able to communicate their troubles and have a much better understanding of in-game adjustments. Through the air, they have some reliable pass catchers like Dionte Johnson and George Pickens, but Freiermuth has been their best target between the numbers since he was drafted in 2021.

He's most certainly their best option in the red zone, making a career off getting open in the painted area. Before falling to injury this season, Freiermuth recorded eight receptions, on 53 yards and two touchdowns. These aren't numbers that jump off the stat sheet, but the Steelers had a stagnant offense with no surefire answers in the opening weeks. With a run game and an improved offensive line, Freiermuth should see some favorable matchups now that opposing linebackers have taken a step forward to stop the run.