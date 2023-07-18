Kenny Pickett is a believer in Dionte Johnson. The Pittsburgh Steelers QB-WR duo may be in line for a strong season if Pickett finds his footing at the NFL level and Johnson enjoys a bounce back campaign. Pickett recently made a bold Johnson prediction for the 2023 season, per NFL on ESPN.

“It’s kind of both ways. We have to get him (Johnson) the ball and he has to do his thing,” Pickett said on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. “We had some bad luck. He had some bad luck where he had one foot in two times. It’s just one of those things. I’m excited for him to have a big year. He’s going to have a bounce back year.”

Steelers: Pickett, Johnson 2023 expectations

Many experts believe Pickett could enjoy a breakout year in 2023. The young QB endued some ups and downs after taking over the starting QB job early in 2022. Pickett displayed flashes of stardom, but still needs to work on his consistency. Having a reliable group of receivers will help Kenny Pickett, so it will be interesting to see if Picket's Diontae Johnson prediction comes true.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 16 games and recorded 1,161 yards to go along with eight touchdown receptions. However, he tallied no touchdowns and just 882 yards across 17 games during the 2022 campaign. Johnson, 27, clearly has the ability to be a star. The question is if he can return to his 2021 form.

The Steelers have holes on their roster that still need to be addressed. Pittsburgh should continue to take positive steps forward if Pickett and Johnson play up to their potentials.