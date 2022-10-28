With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season starting to collapse, many fans are now looking at potential trade targets from the team. The most enticing option from the team is Chase Claypool, the star wide receiver of the team. With the trade deadline approaching, Pittsburgh’s starting price for the receiver has apparently been leaked.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Steelers are asking for at least two second-round picks for Chase Claypool in a potential trade. However, the same report said that the Steelers are more likely to keep the enigmatic wide receiver around unless an enticing deal is offered to them.

“Two teams have now told me the Steelers want a second-round draft pick in return for Chase Claypool. My sense remains that Pittsburgh would prefer to keep the talented third-year WR. We’ll see, but his upside is simply too high if I’m Omar Khan.”

The Steelers have generally been averse to trading their talent for draft capital during the season during the Mike Tomlin era. However, this season could be the exception, considering the state of their team. If the team decides that this season is already lost, they could decide to ship off Claypool to a contender in exchange for picks.

However, it’s also possible that the Steelers view Chase Claypool as a foundational piece for Kenny Pickett. Their game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles could decide the wide receiver’s fate. If they manage an upset win over Philly, the team could be encouraged to compete for the rest of the season.