By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Players can now put Stellar Blade on their wishlist for the PS5, although a specific release date is still not available.

Players who are interested in getting their copy of Stellar Blade can now put the PS5 exclusive on their wishlist. To do so, players just need to go to the game’s PlayStation store page. Afterward, they will need to click Add to Wishlist. Once they have accomplished these steps, the game is now officially on their wishlist. Sadly, this is just a wishlist option. There are still no pre-order options for Stellar Blade, nor are there release date announcements. This is just a way for players to show that they want the game.

If you don’t know what this game is, let me give you a quick rundown. Stellar blade, originally called Project Eve, is a third-person action RPG with a focus on combat mechanics. Players take control of Eve, a member of a group reclaiming Earth from NA:tives. The NA:tives are parasites, which turn their prey into horrendous monsters. It’s up to Eve and her team to get rid of the NA:tives, and save Xion, Earth’s last surviving city.

As mentioned above, combat is the main focus of the game. The gameplay is very player-skill reliant, as you will have to dodge, parry, and block attacks from enemies. You also have access to various skills, called Beta and Burst skills, which let you deal a lot of damage to enemies. The combat is very flashy, and “pleasing to the eye” as the game’s director promises. However, other than the story trailer above, and an older trailer from when it was still Project Eve, we don’t have much information about the game. We’ll just have to wait for more information about the game in the coming months.

Again, you can now put Stellar Blade on your wishlist for the PS5. Should pre-orders open for the game, we will be sure to update you. You can find more details about the game, including its estimated release date, story, and gameplay in one of our articles.. You can also stay updated on gaming news with our gaming news articles.