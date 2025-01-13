After another lengthy stent of being sidelined due to an injury, Zion Williamson has returned to action for the New Orleans Pelicans. It has not been smooth sailing for Williamson since getting back on the floor, however, as he received a one-game suspension from the Pelicans after just one game back in the lineup.

The suspension has been served, but ESPN's Stephen A. Smith did not go easy on Williamson when discussing the suspension on Monday morning's edition of First Take.

“I better not find out this has something to do with food,” Smith said. “… He is stealing money. And I say that not to question the legitimacy of his injury, I'm saying that to question his professionalism.”

It is safe to say that things have not exactly gone as the Pelicans would have hoped for Williamson's tenure with the team since they drafted him No. 1 overall in 2019. Williamson is determined to answer questions surrounding his ability to be a franchise player.

“It’s about everything you do—on the court, off the court, and even when nobody’s watching,” Williamson said. “I just want to keep growing as a leader in all those areas.”

Additionally, Williamson's teammates believe he has the capability to be a leader on the floor as well as in the locker room.

“I think he’s taking strides in the right direction,” McCollum said. “I think it’s just more about asserting yourself and applying yourself each day. “We know what needs to be done on a day-to-day basis in order to be successful. We know what winning habits look like and what types of habits aren’t necessarily built towards success.”

Despite having Williamson back and Brandon Ingram likely back at some point this season, the Pelicans will likely be without Herb Jones for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. Williamson needs to lead the charge if the Pelicans want to have a chance of salvaging something from this less-than-ideal season.

What do Zion Williamson, Pelicans do now?

There is simply not a whole lot for the Pelicans to play for at this point. They have the second-worst record in the NBA and are likely going to be without two key pieces, Ingram and Jones, for an extended period of time.

Williamson needs to focus on playing consistently and staying healthy. The Pelicans need to ensure the culture on the team stays as positive as possible as they will have another chance to compete next season. A healthy team with the addition of a top draft pick could solve a lot of their problems.