Stephen A Smith drops hot take on Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic debate

The Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid debate has been a popular conversation amongst NBA fans. ESPN’s Stephen A Smith recently shared his hot take on the matter, per ahnfiredigital.com.

“If it’s numbers, we’re going with Jokic,” Smith said. “If it’s talent, I’m going with Embiid.”

At first glance, Smith’s statement is fairly confusing. But he is seemingly trying to say that Joel Embiid is the better player despite Nikola Jokic’s elite numbers. Jokic, the two-time reigning MVP, has single-handedly kept the Denver Nuggets in the playoff conversation over the past few seasons.

But Embiid features a versatile offensive skillset. He led the league in scoring last year with a mark of 30.6 points per game. He added just under 12 rebounds per contest while shooting 50 percent from the field and 37 percent from deep. From purely a talent perspective, Smith may have a point. Embiid is crucial for the Philadelphia 76ers’ success.

However, Nikola Jokic was the MVP for a reason. He averaged 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists per game. He practically did everything for the Nuggets last season. Jokic also shot 58 percent from the field. He isn’t quite the long range shooter that Embiid is, but Jokic’s overall impact is felt throughout the course of a game.

The fact that this is even a topic for debate is a good thing for the center position. The NBA has been run by guards and wings over the past decade or so. Players such as Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Chris Paul have received plenty of headlines. Big men had taken a backseat.

Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are bringing the spotlight back to the position.