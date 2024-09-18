Two NBA stars have joined forces on the sneaker front as Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry recently welcomed Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox as the first signature athlete under his Curry Brand derivative of Under Armour. Recently unveiling the newest signature sneaker for De'Aaron Fox, fans got a closer look at the Curry Fox 1 as both stars attended a promotional event to help launch the silhouette.

Signed to Under Armour since 2013, Stephen Curry has been the face of their basketball line, releasing 12 signature models throughout the year including his newest Curry 12. Back in 2020, Curry Brand became its own standalone brand within Under Armour, expanding Stephen Curry's creative reach to apparel and other on-court gear for hoopers.

Signing another NBA star was the first of eventual leaps the brand would take in the following years and just recently, it was announced that De'Aaron Fox would be receiving his own shoe under Curry Brand. Dubbed the Curry Fox 1, the shoe comes in an innovative design and eclectic colorway that perfectly matches Fox's style on and off the court.

Closer look at the Curry Fox 1

Right off the bat, we see the debut Curry Fox 1 resemble a low-cut basketball sneaker with a performance outsole and lockdown strap through the midsole. The shoes are base in Under Armour's latest foam technology throughout the midsole, coupled with their unique treaded outsole for maximum grip on the court. Official specs for the shoes have yet to be released, but we can expect similar cues from sneakers like the UA Curry 12 and previous models as well.

As of now, this is the best look we've gotten at the upcoming model as Under Armour and Curry Brand have kept things relatively wrapped, but we see a vibrant purple and glowing green colorway taking shape in the debut model. It's no surprise that the debut colorway features purple to match with the Kings' uniforms and the lockdown strap is a unique detail that has been missing from basketball sneakers over the last few years. Fans have drawn comparisons to Kyrie Irving's Nike sneakers and these having a similar style.

Make sure to keep it locked with our Sneakers news more breaking content and when we could possibly see these in the future. For now, enjoy these small peeks as we anxiously wait an official release to the public!