Stephon Castle's first two tastes of NBA action didn't disappoint. The San Antonio Spurs' first-round pick scored 18 points Tuesday in his team's first win of NBA Summer League play. He then put in 12 in the squad's California Classic opener before sitting out for rest the next night.

“It felt great, just being out there. That was really the main goal, do whatever we could do to get the win so I was happy we got one,” Castle said following the 89-67 victory against the Chinese National team.

Several aspects of Castle's game already stick out for the fourth overall pick in last month's draft.

Stephon Castle's game flows

Much has been made about whether Castle will excel at point guard in the NBA. It's a question that resonates in San Antonio considering the position has been a point of weakness over the last several years. Through his pair of games in Sacramento, California, the former Connecticut Husky showed a good handle and a knack for creating for others offensively.

“I just want to go out there and play free,” Castle revealed.” I feel a lot more comfortable with two games under my belt. So now that we're going into [Las] Vegas, we've got some momentum going into it, especially coming off a win. I was happy with it.”

While the game slows down in increments with every little taste of professional action for rookies, the Spurs Summer League coach says that reality hits a little differently for Castle.

“It can only slow down so much for Steph because that's the pace that he plays at,” Kenny Trevino said.

Castle flashes his versatility

Whether playing on the ball or off it occasionally, Castle performed well, including in a 97-65 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

“I feel super comfortable with both. I feel like I'm a pretty all-around player so, like I said earlier, I was really just trying to do whatever on the court to help us really get a win.”

Trevino echoed Castle's sentiments.

“We had the ball in Steph's hands,” the Spurs summer coach admitted.

“I thought both of them played tremendous,” Trevino continued, also alluding to Spurs second-round pick Harrison Ingram.

Castle's attention to defense

At 6-foot-6, Castle's size at his position is a reason the oddsmakers think he's a favorite to win Rookie of the Year. Though he led the Silver and Black in scoring in both contests he played with 12 and 18 points respectively, he also left a defensive impact, tallying six rebounds in each of his two outings while harassing opposing players and filling passing lanes.

“I felt like that kind of set the tone for our second half, kind of opened our lead,” Castle said of the D in the victory vs. China.

“We were able to play in transition and get some easy buckets. I think it was a big part of our run. I feel like going into Vegas we kind of need that, especially that momentum going into it.”

Stephon Castle and his teammates start play in Nevada on Saturday, July 13 vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.