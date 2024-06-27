The San Antonio Spurs came away with UConn star Stephon Castle and draft picks in 2030 and 2031 from the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. In taking Castle fourth overall, San Antonio selected a player many thought they would in a rarity over the years. What they did with the eighth pick proved a different story. General Manager Brian Wright and his staff took Rob Dillingham before trading him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a first-round pick swap (top 1 protected) in 2030 and an unprotected first-rounder in 2031.

For a couple of seconds, it appeared the Spurs followed ClutchPoints predictions to a tee. Instead, the Black and Silver get a player they believe can make an impact next to Victor Wembanyama from day one as well as even more assets.

A look at the Stephon Castle pick

At 6-foot-6, Castle is coming off a National Championship season at the University of Connecticut, averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists through 34 games while shooting 47.2% from the field. As unanimous BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, the 19-year-old helped lead the Huskies to a program-record 37 wins, including 18 in the conference.

“They're [Spurs] obviously getting a winner,” Castle told ESPN immediately after he heard his name called in New York.

The 11-time BIG EAST Freshman of the Week scored a combined 36 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals in the final two games of the NCAA tournament on his way to being named to the 2024 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team.

“I learned how to win last year so I'm coming in with that kind of mindset,” Castle said before alluding to Wemby. “Just to have a teammate like that next to you, I feel like it opens up the floor that much for you to grow and expand your game. I just can't wait to get out there.”

From Covington, Georgia, Castle represented Team USA at the 2022 FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship en route to winning a gold medal.

“He played like our first McDonald's [All-American],” Connecticut basketball coach Dan Hurley told ESPN. “This guy when you look at fit right there, the Spurs value winning, they value workers, they value championships. This is just the perfect player for them to draft for what they do with that organization. This guy's just scratching the surface.”

Castle will wear number five for the Black and Silver.

Analyzing the trade eight pick Rob Dillingham

In picking Rob Dillingham for Minnesota, the Spurs essentially added to the multiple first-round picks they have through now the beginning of the next decade. Next summer, for instance, San Antonio could have as many as four first-round selections depending on whether two convey from protected clauses. Wright and the front office could dangle any of those slots, among others through 2030, in front of a team looking to unload a star for any reason.

The move also frees up the more than five million dollars that would've been slotted to the team's eighth overall pick. That much more under the salary cap, the Spurs can factor in that money this off-season when pursuing free agents or potential trades.

It's a move meant for the distant future.

OVERALL SPURS DRAFT GRADE: B